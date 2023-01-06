Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 20,756 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,756 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 204,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,056,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

