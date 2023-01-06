Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 220.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $262.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.