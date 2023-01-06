Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RCI opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.