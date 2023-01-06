Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $160.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

