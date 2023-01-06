Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 91,134 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

