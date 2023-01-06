Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $298.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

