Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $417.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.19 and a 200-day moving average of $431.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $730.75.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

