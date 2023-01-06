Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Target were worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

