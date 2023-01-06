Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.25 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.