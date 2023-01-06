Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

