Strs Ohio Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,683 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $36,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

