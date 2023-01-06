The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SJM opened at $159.39 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

