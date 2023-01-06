IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.30 and a 200 day moving average of $164.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,804,320. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

