Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,416 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $35,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.9 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

