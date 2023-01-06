Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,107,869 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.76% of Owl Rock Capital worth $30,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,788,000 after buying an additional 1,114,470 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,388,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 308,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,218,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after buying an additional 95,662 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

