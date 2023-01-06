WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WEX opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

