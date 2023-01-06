Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of USB opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

