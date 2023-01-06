WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $16,005,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in WEX by 2,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

Insider Activity

In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

