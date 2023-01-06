Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $328.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.38. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

