8,352 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,592,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,796,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after buying an additional 233,636 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 51,012 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.