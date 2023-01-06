Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,259 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

NYSE:MS opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

