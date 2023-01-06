IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Strategic Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of STRA opened at $80.96 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

