Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,753 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

