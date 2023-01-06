Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 17,936 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.60% of Universal Display worth $26,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 57,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

