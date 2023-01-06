Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.73.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $325.93 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.92. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

