Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of Baidu worth $28,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 337,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Baidu

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KGI Securities cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.