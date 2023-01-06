The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

