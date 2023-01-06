Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,432 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO opened at $2,416.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,468.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,289.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $42,603,074. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

