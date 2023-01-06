Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 607 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $3,018,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $157.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.71. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

