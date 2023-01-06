S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $115,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $336.08 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.91. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

