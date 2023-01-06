AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.50 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 13.7 %

ANGO stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $605.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 764.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.