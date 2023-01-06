ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,453 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.57% of ChargePoint worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $666,693.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,405 shares of company stock worth $2,212,831 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.