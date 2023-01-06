IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,558 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $419.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $588.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.92.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

