IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 81.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 43,850 shares worth $3,488,774. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $71.61 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

