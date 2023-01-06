Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,045,713 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,713 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.28% of Plug Power worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 1,556.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Plug Power by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.