IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 17,275 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.09% of SolarWinds worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $6,793,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE SWI opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 131.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

