IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 17,275 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWIGet Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.09% of SolarWinds worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $6,793,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE SWI opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 131.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

