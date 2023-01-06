AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,907 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 176.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,701,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,848 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 19.4% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 93.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.6% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.