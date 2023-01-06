Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $34 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 8,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

