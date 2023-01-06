IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 15,324 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 37.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

OneSpan Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.55 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.