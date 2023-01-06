IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.09% of 2U worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 2U in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

2U Price Performance

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $6.22 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

