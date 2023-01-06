IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

