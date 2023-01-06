DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of DexCom worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DexCom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in DexCom by 74.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DexCom by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 205.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

