IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires Shares of 133,617 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 133,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.97 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

