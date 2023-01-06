Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Lifted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $134.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

