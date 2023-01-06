IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.48% of Cognyte Software worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.20. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cognyte Software

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

