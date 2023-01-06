IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Cara Therapeutics worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,968 shares of company stock worth $234,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $591.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.00. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.13% and a negative net margin of 224.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

