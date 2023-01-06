IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

