IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $678,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Shares of OC opened at $88.36 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

