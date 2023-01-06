IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $46.28 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $139.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Tandem Diabetes Care



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

