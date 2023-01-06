IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

ATGE stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

